Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making remarks Wednesday in Tallahassee along with officials from the State Board of Immigration Enforcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Florida State Guard.

The governor was expected to speak with the same officials at 9 a.m. in Orlando, but that news conference was cancelled due to the weather.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Now DeSantis will speak from the Florida Capitol Building at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.