Doral police speak after saving little girl who nearly drowned

The Doral Police Department held a news conference Wednesday after officers saved the life of a little girl who nearly drowned over the weekend.

Officers who helped rescue the child reunited with her and her family at the news conference.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The incident happened on Sunday at a community pool at 8245 Northwest 41st Street. Police said they had received reports of an unresponsive child.

Once at the scene, officers found the girl, administered CPR and rushed her to Jackson Hospital West. She was later moved to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

At the time, police said she was in stable condition.

"During a recent call for service, our police officers demonstrated exceptional bravery and swift action that resulted in saving the life of a 2-year-old child who was found unresponsive in a near-drowning incident," a news release reads. "Upon arrival, officers immediately began life-saving measures, working urgently to revive the young child until medical personnel arrived. Their quick thinking, training, and dedication played a critical role in the child’s survival."

It was not immediately known what led up to the near-drowning.

Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez, officers and family members of the child are expected to be in attendance at the news conference.