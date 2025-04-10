Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on condo relief in Sweetwater

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed relief for condominium owners, particularly the elderly, struggling with high fees in a news conference on Thursday in the city of Sweetwater.

"I don't need to tell people in southern Florida, we've got a problem with our condo market right now," DeSantis said.

The governor spoke at the Sweetwater Community Center. He said legislation passed after the 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside that killed 98 people had unintended consequences.

"We have seen sudden, high-cost fee assessments that have been imposed on condo owners, many of whom in South Florida, particularly in this community, are senior citizens and living on fixed incomes," DeSantis said.

The laws that DeSantis references were initially passed in 2022 and tweaked in 2023. They require “milestone inspections” of older buildings and “structural integrity reserve” studies to determine how much money should be set aside for future major repairs.

Milestone inspections were supposed to be completed by Dec. 31 for certain older buildings that are three stories or higher. Some condo associations hit owners with large assessments in the race to comply with the deadline. Assessments are in addition to homeowners’ regular association fees.

DeSantis touted a bill in the state senate, SB 368, sponsored by state Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-District 36, who represents part of Miami-Dade County.

