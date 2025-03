Gov. Ron DeSantis is delivering his State of the State address Tuesday morning in Tallahassee as the Florida legislative session kicks off.

During his speech, DeSantis will outline his agenda.

There will be several key issues that will be on the table as Florida lawmakers plan to reconvene.

Multiple bills are lined up to crack down on immigration and gun regulation, as well as some bills that tackle Citizens Property Insurance to help homeowners statewide.