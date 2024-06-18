Miami

Gov. DeSantis signs health care bills into law at event in Miami

By NBC6

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a trio of health care bills into law at an event in Miami Tuesday.

DeSantis signed the bills during an event at Nicklaus Children's Hospital alongside his wife, Casey DeSantis, and Jack Nicklaus and his wife Barbara.

One of the bills, SB 1582, creates a pediatric rare disease grant program, among other provisions.

Another, SB 7072, provides more funding for cancer research and treatment. The third, HB 885, mandates Medicaid coverage for biomarker testing.

