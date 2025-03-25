Ron DeSantis

WATCH LIVE: Ron DeSantis, Dave Kerner speak at dedication of Florida Holocaust Memorial

By NBC6

Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials spoke at the dedication of the Florida Holocaust Memorial in Tallahassee.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner, who is Jewish, was among those who spoke about the memorial.

"'Never again' is ultimately a way of life for the Jewish people," he said. "It is not the memorial itself that honors the survivors of the Holocaust, but rather the emotion that the memorial evokes when we are in its presence. We honor our beloved and cherished survivors by remembering the past. We remember the past so we can secure our future, and in doing so, we give life to the intent of 'never again.'"

