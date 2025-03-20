WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts roundtable with U.S. border czar Tom Homan in Sarasota

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to be joined by U.S Border Czar Tom Homan at a roundtable discussion in Sarasota on Thursday.
Also in attendance at the roundtable hosted at New College of Florida will be AFPI Center for Homeland Security & Immigration VP Chad Wolf and the college's president, Richard Corcoran.
The panel is expected to discuss border security.
Homan recently posted on X about a man accused of hanging two dogs in the backyard of a home in Fort Pierce. His post said the man was detained on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.
New in Florida: 🚨 Salomon Cruz-Perez has been arrested and on an ICE detainer hold.— Tom Homan - Border Czar MAGA News Reports (@TomHoman_) March 19, 2025
You decide, America: 🚨 Gitmo or El Salvador?
He is facing two counts of aggravated animal cruelty resulting in loss of life. He strung the poor dogs up by their necks. pic.twitter.com/rbov9OyLLu
