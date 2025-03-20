Ron DeSantis

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts roundtable with U.S. border czar Tom Homan in Sarasota

By Briana Trujillo

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to be joined by U.S Border Czar Tom Homan at a roundtable discussion in Sarasota on Thursday.

Also in attendance at the roundtable hosted at New College of Florida will be AFPI Center for Homeland Security & Immigration VP Chad Wolf and the college's president, Richard Corcoran.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The panel is expected to discuss border security.

Homan recently posted on X about a man accused of hanging two dogs in the backyard of a home in Fort Pierce. His post said the man was detained on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Here are five things to know about former police officer and immigration officer Tom Homan.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Ron DeSantisFlorida
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us