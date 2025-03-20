WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts roundtable with U.S. border czar Tom Homan in Sarasota

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to be joined by U.S Border Czar Tom Homan at a roundtable discussion in Sarasota on Thursday.

Also in attendance at the roundtable hosted at New College of Florida will be AFPI Center for Homeland Security & Immigration VP Chad Wolf and the college's president, Richard Corcoran.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The panel is expected to discuss border security.

Homan recently posted on X about a man accused of hanging two dogs in the backyard of a home in Fort Pierce. His post said the man was detained on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

New in Florida: 🚨 Salomon Cruz-Perez has been arrested and on an ICE detainer hold.



You decide, America: 🚨 Gitmo or El Salvador?



He is facing two counts of aggravated animal cruelty resulting in loss of life. He strung the poor dogs up by their necks. pic.twitter.com/rbov9OyLLu — Tom Homan - Border Czar MAGA News Reports (@TomHoman_) March 19, 2025

Here are five things to know about former police officer and immigration officer Tom Homan.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.