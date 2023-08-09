Gov. Ron DeSantis announces suspension of State Attorney Monique Worrell of Central Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday he is suspending State Attorney Monique H. Worrell of Central Florida effective immediately in an announcement in Tallahassee.

"The state of Florida is a law and order state and that means we have strong policies to hold criminals accountable for their misconduct," DeSantis said. "Prosecutors have a duty to faithfully enforce the law. One's political agenda cannot trump this solemn duty."

The governor added that refusing to do so "puts our communities in danger and victimizes innocent Floridians."

Worrell is the State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court for the State of Florida.

After announcing Worrell's suspension, DeSantis announced he is appointing Judge Andrew Bain to take over as state attorney for the ninth judicial circuit court.

According to the governor, Bain is a native Floridian serving as a judge in Orlando. An alum of the University of Miami, Bain played football and later received his law degree from Florida A&M Law School.

"I trust that he will be a prosecutor that faithfully enforces the law, and will keep the communities of Central Florida safe," DeSantis said.

The governor went on to say that Worrell's administration has been "clearly and fundamentally derelict to as to constitute both neglect of duty and incompetence.

The policies and practices listed in the executive order which constituted the grounds for suspension included:

a pattern or practice to avoid minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes

a pattern or practice to avoid minimum mandatory sentences for drug trafficking offences

a pattern or practice allowing juvenile offenders to avoid serious charges and incarceration altogether

a pattern or practice to avoid valid or applicable sentencing enhancements

a pattern or practice limiting charges for child pornography

a pattern or practice of seeking withholding of adjudication and situations not permitted under Florida law

Worrell was elected in November of 2020 and serves as the chief prosecutor. Monique is the second African American elected as State Attorney, and the first of Caribbean descent, according to her biography in the state attorney's website.

“It is my duty as Governor to ensure that the laws enacted by our duly elected Legislature are followed,” DeSantis said in a statement. “The people of Central Florida deserve to have a State Attorney who will seek justice in accordance with the law instead of allowing violent criminals to roam the streets and find new victims.”

The governor was joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody and Commissioner for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Mark Glass Wednesday in the Florida Capitol's cabinet room.