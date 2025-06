Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Boca Raton on Thursday.

The governor will be speaking from Florida Atlantic University's Schmidt Family Complex for Academic and Athletic Excellence.

DeSantis is expected to speak on education.

The news conference comes a day after the governor signed legislation to support Floridians overcoming mental health challenges and substance use of disorders.

