WATCH LIVE: Judge to hear motions brought forth by rapper YNW Melly's defense

A judge will be hearing motions brought forth by rapper YNW Melly's defense on Friday, ahead of his double murder retrial.

The rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is accused of shooting Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams to death in October of 2018. Both victims were members of the YNW Collective along with Demons.

His first trial ended in a mistrial in July 2023. Demons has been in custody since his arrest in 2019.

The re-trial is set to begin in September. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

This is a developing story.