Miami Beach says changes to Florida Live Local Act threaten Art Deco Historic District

The City of Miami Beach is hosting a news conference Tuesday to call attention to a bill working through the Florida legislature that officials say "could erase decades of historic preservation efforts and permanently damage the city’s character and economic fabric."

"The threat stems from the Live Local Act, a state measure intended to incentivize attainable housing by overriding local zoning regulations," a news release reads.

The Live Local Act was passed in 2023, and became the largest investment in housing in the state’s history. It provided $711 million in funds and tax incentives for affordable housing projects through the Florida Housing and Finance Corporation, aiming to increase much-needed inventory.

But Miami Beach officials say SB 1730, which seeks to expand that law, does not ensure that protections for historic landmarks remain intact.

"The Legislature’s proposed expansion of the Live Local Act has raised serious concerns in historic communities such as Miami Beach because, without critical protections, the Senate version of the bill could open the door to the bulldozing of Miami Beach’s world-famous Art Deco Historic District — replacing iconic, low-scale, two- and three-story historic buildings with modern high-rise towers and forever erasing the architecture that defines the city’s identity and drives its economy," the news release continues.

City leaders say the historic neighborhoods of Flamingo Park and the North Shore Historic District are among those at risk.

"This would transform South Beach into Manhattan, there's no other way of putting it," Commissioner Alex Fernandez said Tuesday. "Low-scale apartment buildings... by legislation transformed into 50-story towers."