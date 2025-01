Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is addressing the state of the county Thursday, the first address of her second term.

The 2025 State of the County speech will outline her administration's accomplishments, key priorities, and vision for the county's future.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The program is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Miami Senior High School.

Watch in the player above.