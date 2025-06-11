Miami host committee provides details on World Cup 2026 with celebration

A year away from the 2026 World Cup, the countdown to the most important event in international football has begun.

On Wednesday, the Miami Host Committee and FIFA will host an official One Year Out celebration at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) to "offer exclusive access to upcoming tournament initiatives and showcase how Miami is uniquely positioned to host the world. From legacy programs and youth engagement to international visibility and economic impact, the countdown begins with a vibrant tribute to everything that makes Miami extraordinary."

The event is scheduled to be played across 16 stadiums in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will host the South Florida games.

This will be the first time the tournament is back in the United States for the first time in 32 years.

So far, more than a dozen countries have booked their place in the 48-team tournament, including the three co-hosts and defending champion Argentina.

Japan, Iran, Jordan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and Ecuador are also through.

The United States will host games in Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Houston; Inglewood, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Miami Gardens, Florida; Philadelphia, Seattle; and San Jose, California.

Two Canadian cities will have World Cup games: Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia.

In Mexico, games will be played in Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City.