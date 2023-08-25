South Florida

Suspect in custody after police chase ends in foot pursuit in Miami

Footage showed authorities pursuing a black BMW in Miami before the driver got out and fled on foot

By NBC6

NBC6

A police chase and foot pursuit ended with a man in custody Friday after authorities said a suspect fled from officers in Key Biscayne.

Footage showed authorities pursuing a black BMW in Miami before the driver got out and fled on foot.

Key Biscayne Police officials said they were involved in the chase that started in the city of Miami with a domestic incident in the area of Northwest 12th Street and 7th Avenue.

The suspect then drove to Key Biscayne and made a threat to someone he knows at a restaurant on Crandon Boulevard, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He left a weapon behind and fled as police responded, officials said.

A chase ensued and at one point, the suspect crashed into a Key Biscayne officer's vehicle, but the officer was okay, officials said.

Police lost the suspect in the area of U.S. 1 and Southwest 3rd Avenue, but a short time later he was reportedly found again.

Local

Caught on Camera 2 hours ago

Tampa man caught on camera injecting opioid ‘chemical agent' under neighbor's door

Broward County 2 hours ago

Concerned parents, leaders gather in Broward to address academic standards, treatment of Black students

Footage showed him hopping out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot. A short time later, footage showed police with a suspect in custody.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiamiKey Biscayne
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us