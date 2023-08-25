Suspect in custody after police chase ends in foot pursuit in Miami

A police chase and foot pursuit ended with a man in custody Friday after authorities said a suspect fled from officers in Key Biscayne.

Footage showed authorities pursuing a black BMW in Miami before the driver got out and fled on foot.

Key Biscayne Police officials said they were involved in the chase that started in the city of Miami with a domestic incident in the area of Northwest 12th Street and 7th Avenue.

The suspect then drove to Key Biscayne and made a threat to someone he knows at a restaurant on Crandon Boulevard, police said.

He left a weapon behind and fled as police responded, officials said.

A chase ensued and at one point, the suspect crashed into a Key Biscayne officer's vehicle, but the officer was okay, officials said.

Police lost the suspect in the area of U.S. 1 and Southwest 3rd Avenue, but a short time later he was reportedly found again.

Footage showed him hopping out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot. A short time later, footage showed police with a suspect in custody.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.