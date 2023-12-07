Miami-Dade State Attorney announces arrest of caretaker accused of elderly exploitation

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a press conference on Thursday afternoon, to announce the arrest of a caretaker of an impaired 89-year-old victim.

The investigation by the Elder and Vulnerable Adult Exploitation Task Force involves the alleged looting of the victim's funds.

The 78-year-old defendant allegedly be-friended the elderly victim in 2016, according to Fernandez Rundle.

The defendant reportedly obtained a power of attorney and gained access to bank accounts, and eventually even sold the victim’s home.

It was reportedly sold for just under $400,000.

The defendant is facing charges including grand theft, elderly exploitation, and scheme to defraud.

Fernandez Rundle also addressed two arrests made in connection to a human trafficking case.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.