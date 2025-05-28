Hurricane season

WATCH LIVE: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, more officials discuss hurricane preparedness

NOAA is forecasting 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes in the official outlook.

By NBC6

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-25) will be discussing hurricane preparedness alongside other local, state and federal officials before the official start of the season.

During this annual hurricane season briefing, Wasserman Schultz is expected to go over how "all levels of government will work together to keep residents safe before, during, and after a storm."

Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its predictions for 2025, calling for an "above-normal" season.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Hurricane seasonSouth Florida
