WATCH LIVE: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, more officials discuss hurricane preparedness

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-25) will be discussing hurricane preparedness alongside other local, state and federal officials before the official start of the season.

During this annual hurricane season briefing, Wasserman Schultz is expected to go over how "all levels of government will work together to keep residents safe before, during, and after a storm."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its predictions for 2025, calling for an "above-normal" season.

NOAA is forecasting 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes in the official outlook. A major hurricane is a storm with category 3 intensity or greater.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.