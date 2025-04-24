WATCH LIVE: DeSantis holds news conference on Hope Florida after donation controversy

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hosting a news conference alongside his wife, Casey DeSantis, in St. Augustine on Thursday.

Signs that read Hope Florida, the foundation founded by the first lady, were placed in front of the podium.

The news conferences comes after Republican lawmakers raised questions over millions of dollars donated to Hope Florida. There is a probe into the nonprofit’s receipt of $10 million as part of a Medicaid managed-care company’s $67 million settlement with the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The allegations are that those taxpayer dollars were used for political ads against the legalization of marijuana.

Also in attendance at the news conference at Anchor Faith Church is Taylor Hatch, the Department of Children and Families secretary.

