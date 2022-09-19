Hurricane Fiona

Watch Live: See Hurricane Fiona's Latest Storm Track

Hurricane Fiona "remains no threat to South Florida at this time,” according to the National Weather Service Miami

By NBC 6 Staff

Hurricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic Monday morning after leaving Puerto Rico with massive power outages, floods and landslides.

Fiona made its second landfall near Boca de Yuma in the Dominican Republic around 3:30 a.m. EST with maximum sustained winds around 90 mph and moving NW at 8 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Luma, the company that operates and distributes Puerto Ricos’s power, said that Fiona left Puerto Rico dealing with “an island-wide power outage.”

“Given the size and scope of the outage, as well as ongoing impacts of Hurricane Fiona, full power restoration could take several days,” Luma said in a statement.

Some parts of the island have reportedly seen up to 20 inches of rain and could exceed 30 inches in some areas.

Will Hurricane Fiona hit Florida?

No, according to the storm's latest forecast track.

Forecasters say Hurricane Fiona could potentially become a major Category 3 storm as it moves out of the Dominican Republic and into the into the Atlantic along the eastern coast of the U.S.

“Fiona remains no threat to South Florida at this time,” the National Weather Service Miami said in a tweet.

