A sentencing hearing is being held on Tuesday for a teen who pled guilty to killing three women in a 2024 car crash in Hialeah.

Maykoll Santiesteban, 16, pled guilty to charges of vehicular homicide back in February. He was just 15 at the time of the crash but was charged as an adult.

According to Hialeah Police, on April 23, 2024, the teen took his parents' car out for a ride with friends when he crashed into another car at an intersection in the 400 block of Southeast 5th Street.

Inside the other car were a mother, her daughter, and an aunt who had gone out to buy food.

Yarina Garcia Hernandez, 39, and her aunt, Gloria Hernandez Molina, who was 71, were killed on the day of the crash.

Garcia Hernandez's mother and Hernandez Molina's sister, 66-year-old Liliana Hernandez Molina, was severely injured and died after spending five months fighting for her life.

Surveillance videos throughout the neighborhood caught the fast-moving SUV zooming by. Police said Santiesteban was going over 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Santiesteban was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges and remained behind bars. He initially pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors were against a plea deal in the case, so Santiesteban and his attorney decided to plead guilty and leave it in the judge's hands.