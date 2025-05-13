Hialeah

WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for teen who killed 3 women in 2024 Hialeah car crash

Maykoll Santiesteban, 16, pled guilty to charges of vehicular homicide back in February

By NBC6

A sentencing hearing is being held on Tuesday for a teen who pled guilty to killing three women in a 2024 car crash in Hialeah.

Maykoll Santiesteban, 16, pled guilty to charges of vehicular homicide back in February. He was just 15 at the time of the crash but was charged as an adult.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to Hialeah Police, on April 23, 2024, the teen took his parents' car out for a ride with friends when he crashed into another car at an intersection in the 400 block of Southeast 5th Street.

Inside the other car were a mother, her daughter, and an aunt who had gone out to buy food.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Yarina Garcia Hernandez, 39, and her aunt, Gloria Hernandez Molina, who was 71, were killed on the day of the crash.

Garcia Hernandez's mother and Hernandez Molina's sister, 66-year-old Liliana Hernandez Molina, was severely injured and died after spending five months fighting for her life.

Liliana Hernandez Molina and her daughter Yarina Garcia Hernandez were involved in a fatal Hialeah crash.
Family Photo, NBC6
Family Photo, NBC6
Liliana Hernandez Molina and her daughter Yarina Garcia Hernandez were involved in a fatal Hialeah crash.

Surveillance videos throughout the neighborhood caught the fast-moving SUV zooming by. Police said Santiesteban was going over 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Santiesteban was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges and remained behind bars. He initially pleaded not guilty.

Maykoll Santiesteban in court on Feb. 7, 2025.
NBC6
NBC6
Maykoll Santiesteban in court on Feb. 7, 2025.

Prosecutors were against a plea deal in the case, so Santiesteban and his attorney decided to plead guilty and leave it in the judge's hands.

This article tagged under:

Hialeah
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us