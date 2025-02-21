South Florida immigration activists call for compassion after TPS extension revoked for Haitians

Hundreds of thousands of Haitians in South Florida and across the country are now facing possible deportation after the Trump administration ended an extension of their Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

A group of South Florida immigration advocates from the Family Action Network Movement (FANM) spoke on the decision Friday.

Last year, the Biden administration extended TPS for Haitians until February of next year, citing the widespread gang violence in their homeland.

The cancellation of the extension means TPS for around half a million Haitians will now expire Aug. 3.

Sending Haitians back to Haiti right now is a kiss of death. It’s not just wrong—it’s inhumane.



"Sending Haitians back to Haiti right now is a kiss of death. It’s not just wrong—it’s inhumane. This decision is completely outrageous and part of this administration’s reign of terror," U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson said in a post on X. "I am prepared to take immediate action to try to fight this order because we cannot be in the business of deporting over 500,000 Haitian people, many of whom I represent, back to a country that is still riddled with gang violence and instability. It’s wrong, wrong, wrong!"

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a post on X that "Miami-Dade is home to one of the largest Haitian communities in the U.S., and this decision puts thousands of our families at risk. We must secure our borders—but revoking #TPSforHaiti only deepens this crisis rather than solving it."

County Commissioner Marleine Bastien said in a statement that she was “deeply disheartened and outraged" by the cancellation of the TPS extension.

"This decision not only disregards the ongoing challenges Haiti continues to face—from natural disasters to economic instability—but also undermines the values of compassion and fairness that this nation stands for," she said in part.