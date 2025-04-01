SPACEX

SpaceX launches first human spaceflight to view Earth's polar regions

The astronauts on the Fram2 mission will conduct research to help advance humans' capabilities for long-term space exploration and understand human health in space.

By NBC6

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Fram2 mission astronauts aboard lifts off from launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on March 31, 2025. Launching aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule Resilience, the Fram2 mission will be the first human spaceflight ever to cruise over Earth’s polar regions. The flight is being funded privately by Chinese-born entrepreneur Chun Wang, who will serve as mission commander. The rest of the international crew are vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen of Norway, pilot Rabea Rogge of Germany and mission specialist and medical officer Eric Philips of Australia. Their flight also marks the sixth private astronaut mission by SpaceX. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP) (Photo by GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images)

SpaceX launched its first human spaceflight to cruise over the Earth's polar regions on Monday.

Four astronauts were aboard the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule for the Fram2 mission launch, which lifted off at 9:46 p.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

The flight is being privately funded by Chinese-born entrepreneur Chun Wang, who will serve as mission commander. The rest of the crew are vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen of Norway, vehicle pilot Rabea Rogge of Germany, and mission specialist and medical officer Eric Philips of Australia.

They plan to take the first X-ray in space, perform exercise studies to maintain muscle and skeletal mass, and grow mushrooms in microgravity.

This marks the sixth private astronaut mission by SpaceX.

