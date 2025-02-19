President Trump arrives in South Florida for summit in Miami Beach

President Donald Trump arrived in South Florida Wednesday morning and will attend the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit in Miami Beach.

NBC6 crews were there when Air Force One landed at Miami International Airport.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The summit will gather some of the top global financial experts and tech executives to address issues and potential solutions for climate change, artificial intelligence and the global investment landscape.

The conference will be held at the Faena Hotel and Forum for three consecutive days.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

TikTok CEO Shou Crew is listed as one of the featured speakers at the summit, the theme of which is "Invest with Purpose."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.