U.S. Navy's Fleet Week kicks off at Port Everglades. See the ships

The U.S. Navy is kicking off its annual Fleet Week on Tuesday, and this time the vessels are anchored at Port Everglades.

From now until April 30, people will be able to get up close and personal with U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships, including a submarine, with free tours and family-friendly activities.

The ships that will be in Port Everglades this year are the USS New York, USS Cole, USS New Hampshire and USCGC Tampa.

One of the stars this year is the flagship USS New York, which is made of steel from the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

Fleet Week is a celebration of the U.S. Navy, which not only shows off its might, but also visits area sites and conducts community relations projects.

Admission is free, but you must register on the event's website and request tickets 48 hours in advance, according to organizers.

Go here to get tickets to visit the vessels.