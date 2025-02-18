WATCH LIVE: YNW Melly in court for defense motion hearing

South Florida rapper YNW Melly appeared court Tuesday for a hearing for a motion brought forth by his defense.

YNW Melly’s real name is Jamell Demons. He is accused of shooting and killing his friends, Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams, in 2018 in Miramar.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

His first trial ended in a mistrial in 2023, and his new trial has yet to begin.

Most recently, Judge Martin S. Fein has gone back and forth with the rapper's defense attorneys over a Broward Sheriff's Office investigation into the rapper's lead lawyer, Ravon Liberty. Up until this point, the state has been tight-lipped about what the investigation entails.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.