YNW Melly in court on motion for emergency hearing

YNW Melly’s real name is Jamell Demons. He is accused of shooting and killing his friends, Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams, in 2018 in Miramar.

South Florida rapper YNW Melly is in court Friday on a motion for an emergency hearing.

Most recently, YNW Melly’s ex-girlfriend was being held in the Broward County Jail for civil contempt – a rare case where someone who isn’t charged with a crime can, by law, be held in jail.

When Hamilton was a no-show at YNW Melly’s double murder trial in 2023, she violated a judge’s order stating she needed to take the stand at trial. But it wasn’t until she left the country that law enforcement became aware of the warrant for her arrest. 

In late 2023, after the rapper's trial ended in a mistrial, Broward Sheriff’s detectives charged him and Cortlen Henry, his alleged accomplice in the murders, with witness tampering when prosecutors said the two arranged to have a key witness not testify.

It was not immediately clear if the emergency hearing on Friday could be related to his ex-girlfriend's failure to testify.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

