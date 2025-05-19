Incredible video captured the moment a huge manta ray swam under—and splashed—a paddleboarder over the weekend in the waters off of Honeymoon Island State Park.

Local drone operator John Yanchoris caught the footage, NBC affiliate WFLA reported, at around 8 p.m. Saturday at the state park in Dunedin, just north of Clearwater.

The video shows how a manta ray swims just under the surface in the crystal blue waters, until a paddleboarder nears. The ray then dives under the waves and board with a splash.

Yanchoris said he conferred with a marine biologist, who identified the specimen as a reef manta ray.

According to the Manta Trust, a UK-registered charity that coordinates global manta and devil ray research and conservation, the reef manta ray is one of the largest and most iconic marine species. Its wingspan can reach up to 15 feet.

"Because reef manta rays frequent relatively shallow waters along the coastal reefs of continents and oceanic islands, they are more commonly encountered by divers and snorkellers than their oceanic manta ray cousins," the charity writes on their site.

But the animal is mostly found in the tropical waters of the Indo-Pacific Ocean, not off the coast of Florida, according to the Mantra Trust.