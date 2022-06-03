WATCH: Miami-Dade Mayor Shares Emergency Preparedness Updates in Advance of Tropical System

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is set to hold a press conference in Doral on Friday afternoon to share emergency preparedness updates amid the county's tropical storm warning.

County authorities will share important information on flood response in a press conference set to start at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center.

Heavy rains and flooding are expected over the weekend due to the arrival of the system which could bring rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches with isolated amounts close to 12 inches.

