WATCH: Parkland Shooting Survivors Give Chilling Testimony During Gunman's Death Penalty Trial

On the second day of the Parkland penalty trial, witness after witness took to the stand to share their experiences during the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Among the witnesses were two teachers and ten students, all present on the day of the attack.

The witnesses described the series of events that left many of them scarred physically through gunshot wounds, and others emotionally through haunting memories of a gruesome picture that left 17 dead in their own halls.

Christopher McKenna, Student

Survivor Christopher McKenna testifies at the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter.

William Olson, Student

Parkland school shooting survivor William Olson testifies at the sentencing trial for the gunman.

Alex Dworet, Student

Parkland survivor Alex Dworet testifies at the sentencing trial of the gunman.

Kheshava Mangapuram, Student

Parkland survivor Kheshava Mangapuram testifies at the sentencing trial of the gunman who shot him during the Parkland school shooting in 2018

Dara Hass, Teacher

Dara Hass a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who survived the 2018 shooting, testifies at the gunman's sentencing trial.

Isabel Chequer, Student

Parkland survivor Isabel Chequer testifies at the sentencing trial of the gunman who confessed to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others during the 2018 Parkland school shooting

Daniela Menescal, Student

Samantha Grady, Student

Parkland survivor Samantha Grady testifies at the sentencing trial of the gunman who confessed to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others during the 2018 Parkland school shooting

Samantha Fuentes, Student

Anna Claire Martins, Student

Parkland survivor Anna Claire Martins testifies at the sentencing trial of the gunman who confessed to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others during the 2018 Parkland school shooting

Michael Powell, Teacher