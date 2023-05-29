WATCH: People Run for Their Lives After Gunfire Erupts on Hollywood Beach

People were seen running for their lives or taking cover in video that apparently shows the moments gunfire erupted on Hollywood Beach, injuring nine people.

The City of Hollywood's live feeds of the Broadwalk showed crowds of visitors relaxing on the beach on Memorial Day — when suddenly, at around 6:40 p.m., chaos ensues.

The shooting happened near Johnson Street, where police say two groups of people got into an altercation that resulted in gunfire.

Nine people were hospitalized, including four children and five adults.