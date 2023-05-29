Caught on Camera

WATCH: People Run for Their Lives After Gunfire Erupts on Hollywood Beach

Nine people were hospitalized, including four children and five adults.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

People were seen running for their lives or taking cover in video that apparently shows the moments gunfire erupted on Hollywood Beach, injuring nine people.

The City of Hollywood's live feeds of the Broadwalk showed crowds of visitors relaxing on the beach on Memorial Day — when suddenly, at around 6:40 p.m., chaos ensues.

The shooting happened near Johnson Street, where police say two groups of people got into an altercation that resulted in gunfire.

Nine people were hospitalized, including four children and five adults.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Caught on Camera
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us