WATCH: Sarasota officer leaps aboard runaway boat after man fell overboard

A Sarasota officer jumped onto an abandoned boat to stop it as it sped out of control, and the incredible save was caught on video.

The Sarasota Police Department shared the wild video taken on Monday, after a boater fell off his 26-foot Everglades vessel north of the Ringling Museum, authorities said.

The boater told officers he was returning the boat after the weekend's Boat Show at Marina Jack when a larger vessel cut him off. While trying to navigate the wake, he was thrown overboard and his boat was left abandoned and circling at 40 mph.

With the help of the Coast Guard, the sheriff’s office, Venice police and SeaTow, officials attempted to foul the boat’s motor with tow lines, police said. When that strategy failed, SeaTow deployed a plasma tow line to slow the boat down.

Once it slowed, the footage shows how a marine officer maneuvered his law enforcement vessel closer to the runaway boat, and then another officer was able to leap aboard and cut the engine amid splashing waves.

Police said the man was not wearing a life jacket and did not use the emergency cut-off switch. While in the water, the victim was almost struck by his own boat, which came within five feet of him.

The boater suffered minor injuries, including two broken fingers on his left hand.

His boat and the responding law enforcement boats were not damaged.

"The Sarasota Police Department reminds all boaters to always wear a life jacket and properly utilize the emergency engine cut-off switch to prevent accidents and injuries on the water," authorities said in a post on Facebook.

After sharing the original video and details of the runaway boat, Sarasota police posted a different version of the footage edited over the Mission Impossible theme song.

The department wrote: "[Officers'] swift, heroic efforts helped prevent a dangerous situation on the water—no injuries, no damage, and everyone went home safe. And after it’s all said and done, with everyone safe and unharmed, and no damage to any vessel—we can look back and enjoy a little excitement… Mission Impossible style."