WATCH: Sharks Swim Surprisingly Close to Shore Off Cuban Coast

A group of beachgoers in Cuba had a couple of big reasons to stay out of the water recently.
Video captured on camera showed at least two sharks swimming almost right to shore at a Cuban beach.
The video, shot by Aresnio Muñiz and shared with NBC Monday, showed the sharks swimming near Playa Los Cocos, a beach area located at the end of Santa Lucia Beach in the province of Camagüey.
