Watch shocking video of large rotting alligator being dragged across Florida lake

A South Florida woman had the shock of a lifetime when she saw a rotting alligator begin to move along Lake Apopka, just 15 miles away from Orlando.

Video shared with NBC6 shows that under closer inspection the 9-to 10-foot alligator was being dragged across the lake in the mouth of an even bigger gator.

The shocking video was captured by Dawn Jarman on Friday.

At first, the rotting gator appears to be floating in the lake, decaying and losing its coloring.

As Jarman captured a closer look, you can see the larger gator underneath the smaller gator preparing to eat it.

“I was with two friends and we just happened to drive up at the right time. We were freaking out, of course, because it was a National Geographic moment,” Jarman told McClatchy News. “My friends and I thought that it was just a dead gator sitting in the water. As soon as we stopped the car to look at it, it started moving and we realize there was another gator holding onto the tail, we were freaking out to say the least. ... There were quite a few excitable four-letter words.”