WATCH: SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites into space from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX on Monday launched 24 Starlink satellites into space.
The launch took place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where a Falcon 9 rocket carried the satellites into space.
The launch marks the company’s 17th flight for the first-stage booster, which also includes nine other Starlink missions, SpaceX said.
Following the first-stage separation, the booster will land on a drone ship that is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
