WATCH: SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites into space from Cape Canaveral

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

SpaceX on Monday launched 24 Starlink satellites into space.

The launch took place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where a Falcon 9 rocket carried the satellites into space.  

The launch marks the company’s 17th flight for the first-stage booster, which also includes nine other Starlink missions, SpaceX said.

Following the first-stage separation, the booster will land on a drone ship that is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

