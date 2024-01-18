SPACEX

Watch: SpaceX to launch Ax-3 mission to ISS for space botany research

The instantaneous launch window is at 4:49 p.m. ET. from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

By NBC6

SpaceX is set to launch the Falcon 9 on Thursday for Axiom Space’s Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) to the International Space Station.

The instantaneous launch window is at 4:49 p.m. ET. from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

A team of four European astronauts — Michael López-Alegría, Walter Villadei Alper Gezeravcı, and Marcus Wandt — will be aboard the spacecraft.

They're set to spend two weeks conducting space botany and fluid research before returning to Earth.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

SPACEX
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us