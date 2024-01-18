Watch: SpaceX to launch Ax-3 mission to ISS for space botany research

SpaceX is set to launch the Falcon 9 on Thursday for Axiom Space’s Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) to the International Space Station.
The instantaneous launch window is at 4:49 p.m. ET. from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
A team of four European astronauts — Michael López-Alegría, Walter Villadei Alper Gezeravcı, and Marcus Wandt — will be aboard the spacecraft.
They're set to spend two weeks conducting space botany and fluid research before returning to Earth.
