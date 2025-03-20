Watch the ‘True Crime Marathon' on NBC6 and Telemundo Florida's streaming channels

A South Miami man murders his wife and posts a photo of her blooded body on Facebook. A 17-year old boy kills his sleeping adoptive mother with an axe. An elderly woman is stabbed to death in her car garage and the killer tries to make her murder look like a suicide. A Miami neighborhood is shaken up after the wife of a gambling chief is murdered in their home.

Those are just a few of the South Florida cases that NBC6 will highlight during a special true crime marathon on March 22 and 23.

The “True Crime Marathon” will feature true crime documentaries from NBC6, NBC Philadelphia and NBC Connecticut.

Where can I watch the 'True Crime Marathon?'

The "True Crime Marathon" will stream on NBC6 South Florida News, our 24/7 streaming channel.

You can also stream our channel in the video embedded on top of this article, the NBC6 app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBC6.com.

What documentaries will stream during the marathon?

The “True Crime Marathon” will stream the following documentaries at the following times:

Parricide: The Act of Killing a Parent

The Kitchen Knife Murder

Thomas Gross is serving life in prison for killing his mother in 2012 in their Lakewood Ranch home.

Gross’ elderly mother was stabbed to death and police say the killer tried to stage a suicide. Gross says he has no reason to kill his mother, but detectives and the jury disagreed. The documentary explores Gross’ almost picture-perfect upbringing that took a violent turn when police say he started having financial troubles.

Teen Axe Killer

Seventeen-year-old Carlos Hallowell killed his adoptive mother, Denise Hallowell, with an axe in 2019. While charged as an adult, Hallowell wasn’t eligible for the death penalty because he was a minor when he plunged a full-sized axe into the back of his mother’s head as she slept. He tried to cover up his tracks by calling 911 and ditching the weapon in a nearby pond, but two years later, at the age of 19, a jury found him guilty of first-degree premeditated murder. Hallowell was given a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. He is now 22-year-old and talked to NBC 6 exclusively.

The Dora Pinder Murder

A look back at what happened in 1952 after Dora Pinder, the wife of a Miami gambling baron, was murdered. The Miami-Dade Wolfson Archives team digs through news clippings and decades old interviews to piece together the mystery that left South Florida stunned in the early 50s.

Ep. 1 Cold Crimes

Looking for new clues in some of South Florida’s most notorious cases. The body of a missing woman found in a canal. A man gunned down at a bus station in broad daylight. A convenience store owner killed in cold blood. As unsolved crimes fade from the headlines, there are still those seeking answers — some of them decades later. From new renderings of suspects to surveillance footage offering new clues, police departments across South Florida are using technological advancements and new tools to provide more insight into the cold cases that have shaken South Florida.

Ep. 2 Cold Crimes

Can the killers be brought to justice? From new renderings of suspects to surveillance footage offering new clues, police departments are using technological advancements and new tools to provide more insight into the cold cases that have shaken South Florida.

Confessions of a Facebook Killer

Convicted South Florida murderer Derek Medina speaks for the first time after being sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, Jennifer Alfonso, in 2013. The victim's mother also breaks her silence and responded to him. The crime generated international attention after Medina took a photo of the victim's body and posted it on Facebook. “When I published that photo, I didn't do it with cruel intentions,” Medina said. From prison, Medina told NBC 6 he killed his wife, Jennifer Alfonso, in self-defense. It’s the first time Medina, who is known as the “Facebook Killer,” talked exclusively to NBC 6 since he was sentenced to life in prison.

The Fatal Obsession of Pedro Bravo



This documentary examines the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and murder of University of Florida student Christian Aguilar in Gainesville by his friend Pedro Bravo after Aguilar started dating his ex-girlfriend, Erika Friman. Interviews with the detective, prosecutor, and father of the victim put the pieces of the puzzle together, along with the interrogation video of Bravo, surveillance images, photo evidence, as well as police interviews with Erika Friman and friends. Ultimately, the documentary reveals: How did Pedro Bravo kill his friend, and what were his motivations for committing such a heinous crime?



Negotiated Justice

Nancy Crowden was living her best life in Alaska in March of 2023 when a call from Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office jolted her back to a time she’d rather forget. It was a night in January 1985 when she says two men she had just met in a Miami Beach bar raped her in a what was an open field along Northwest 9th Street west of Red Road. Within two hours of the attack, doctors collected DNA from her body that was eventually entered into a database that compares crime evidence to known offenders. Decades later, a DNA match led police to an arrest. Now the victim, Nancy, is sharing her story.

Behind the Door

NBC6 Investigator Amy Viteri uncovers details of a deadly police shooting inside a Miami Springs hotel that raised questions. The raid left 34-year-old Jaime Robles dead after a shooting witnessed by his two young sons. Less than 24 hours earlier, a Miami-Dade Police detective, Cesar Echaverry, had been shot during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect, Jeremy Horton. Both men died from their injuries.

Finding Carlesha

In 2014, Carlesha Gaither Freeland was walking home from the bus stop when a man stopped her to ask for directions. That man then grabbed her and pulled her down the street. As she kicked and screamed, he pushed her into his car and drove off. Police may have never known a woman was abducted — or even who she was had it not been for an unlikely witness.

In “Finding Carlesha,” viewers get a behind the scenes look at the race to find her, starting with the moments before she went missing, the people involved and the frantic search for clues Carlesha was leaving behind across state lines. We retrace the path Carlesha’s abductor took during those three days, including a 300-acre farm in Maryland, the strip mall where an ATF agent found the kidnapper’s vehicle, and the town in Virginia where the kidnapper had abused and nearly killed a 16-year-old girl just two weeks before he abducted Carlesha.

We tell the story from various points of view, including Carlesha herself. She tells us her story of survival, hope and forgiveness. The documentary brings together people of different walks of life, all in an effort to save a young woman.



Tracing of Doubt: The Forensics of Dr. Henry Lee

An NBC Connecticut Original Investigation. Forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee is a hometown hero to many in Connecticut. For the first time we hear from two Connecticut men released from prison after a judge ruled Lee gave false testimony during their murder trials 30 years ago.