Watch: Thieves shove perfume down their skirts at Coconut Creek Sephora

Police in Coconut Creek are searching for two women who were caught on surveillance shoving boxes of perfume down their skirts at a Sephora last month.

Officials said the crime happened Nov. 20 at the store in the 4400 block of Lyons Road.

Two women, both wearing long skirts and face masks, are seen in the surveillance footage hovering around the perfume section and then grabbing boxes of the fragrances.

They move to another section to conceal themselves from unsuspecting shoppers, but they're still in clear view of the surveillance cameras. One of the women lifts her skirt and shoves a box into her undergarments — the other shoves a box down her waist. They repeat the process at least one more time before walking away.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said there haven't been any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.