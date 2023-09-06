WATCH: Three-legged bear breaks into Florida patio, drinks 2 White Claws

A three-legged bear, known to some Florida residents as Tripod, broke into a family's porch over the weekend for quite an unexpected visit.

Joseph Diglio, 13, was watching TV on Sunday when barking from his dog, Bruno, alerted him that there was something outside.

Diglio caught the whole thing on camera.

"Oh my god. I've never been this close to a bear," Diglio is heard saying in the video. "Oh my god there's a literal bear in our patio."

NBC6 affiliate WESH first reported on the incident and visited Diglio' home only to find a giant hole in the porch screen that the bear made to get inside.

Once in, Diglio said the bear went to the outdoor fridge and grabbed two White Claws - mango and strawberry.

While the bear's ability to open the fridge could be considered cool, it was also concerning for Diglio and his family.

"Once I saw him open the fridge I got scared that he could open the doors to like the houses," Diglio told WESH. "I feel like I gotta lock all the doors now. Oh, my god. I gotta go lock out my dog."

Ultimately, Bruno's bark scared away the bear and Diglio said that the encounter is just "part of living where we live honestly."

According to Diglio, this was the second time a bear has broken through their patio screen.