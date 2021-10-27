Watch Unique NBC 6 Original Content on New FireTV App

A new app from NBC 6 makes it easy for more than 50 million Amazon FireTV users to watch the daily 6 To Know digital news brief to start and end your day, plus digital extras like Cold Crimes – a special series looking for new clues in some of the most notorious unsolved cases in South Florida.

The new NBC South Florida app brings the same great experience from our Roku and AppleTV apps to the Amazon FireTV platform.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Through this new app, you can watch original content designed for streaming platforms, browse coverage of the biggest news stories of the day, and watch live local newscasts.

The app also delivers our state-of-the-art weather news, including the latest forecasts, live radar, the hour-by-hour forecast and the 10-day forecast.

"We are very excited to have our local South Florida content available for the millions of Amazon Fire platform users," Jorge Carballo, President and General Manager of NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 said.

Click here to download the app from Amazon’s FireTV app store -- you can initiate the download on a computer or phone, and it will load on your FireTV device. Search NBC 6 South Florida to download for free.