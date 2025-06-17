Video shows 2 boats on fire at Miami marina

Video shows how two boats caught fire Tuesday morning at a marina in Miami, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air over the blaze.

It was around 7:28 a.m. when the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue responded to multiple calls reporting a boat fire at 3 Grove Isle Drive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

There, fire crews found "two cruising vessels fully engulfed in flames at the dock, posing a threat to nearby boats."

Fire crews, including the Miami Fireboat and Miami Hazardous Materials Team, started at aggressive attack as the flames lapped at the vessels ranging from 30 to 40 feet in length.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Two nearby boats between 26 and 36 feet long also sustained "radiant heat damage to their exterior sides," but weren't burned inside.

It took firefighters 10 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire. The United States Coast Guard was also contacted to the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.