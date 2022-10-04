WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Broward Ends With 2 in Custody

At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Broward County, authorities said.

A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies spotted the vehicle in question, followed it, but at some point lost visual of it, authorities said.

Eventually, they were able to locate the car again. Exclusive video from Chopper 6 shows BSO deputies chasing a blue Honda Civic through the streets of Lauderdale Lakes and near Fort Lauderdale —

The chase came to an end near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 28th Avenue when deputies used a PIT maneuver to turn the suspect's car sideways in an effort to stop it.

The two people inside of the blue honda came out with their hands up.

Officials have not released additional details at this time.