WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Sunrise Ends With 2 in Custody

At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Sunrise.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of the chase, which ended after officers from several agencies including the Broward Sheriff's Office were able to stop the car near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 28th Avenue.

Police used a PIT maneuver, where pursuing officers used their vehicles to cause the suspect's car to turn sideways in an effort to stop it.

The tactical measure worked. The blue sedan was stopped and two people were taken into police custody.

Officials have not released any details at this time.