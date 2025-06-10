WATCH VIDEO: Police found man in attic of Cuban restaurant, charged him with burglary

A man was accused of burglary at the Havana 1957 restaurant in Miami Beach, after police found him hiding in the attic.

Surveillance and body cam video released by authorities, show Antonio Maurice Dammond, 37, entering through the unlocked maintenance door of the Lincoln Road restaurant on February 25th at 02:12 a.m.

The man started by concealing bottles of alcohol on his person, but was seen by maintenance workers that called 911.

As the police arrived to the scene, they conducted a search with a K-9 unit, leading them to a bathroom where the K-9 unit alerted the officers that there was a person behind a locked stall door, according to the arrest report.

The video shows that when the door was opened nobody was there, but the officers heard some noises from above, noticing that there was a small entrance to the attic.

The man was hiding in the attic of the facility and kept ignoring commands from the police officers, the report said.

He was pepper sprayed and taken into custody shortly after.