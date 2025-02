Chopper6 captured video of a box truck that was tipped over on Miami Gardens Drive at Interstate 75 on Monday morning.

The box truck could be seen leaning against the overpass wall with its left tires in the air.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Florida Highway Patrol could be seen at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt or how the vehicle came to be tipped over.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.