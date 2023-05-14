WATCH: Video Shows Man Smashing Miami Lakes Smoke Shop Windows With Bat Following Altercation

Video released to NBC6 shows the moments a man drove up to a Miami Lakes smoke shop and smashed the windows of the building with a baseball bat.

The owner of Holy Smokes Miami Lakes, Yuni Ruiz, told NBC6 the man went to the business earlier in the day and wanted to buy something but did not have his physical ID on him, only on his phone.

Ruiz said they did not accept that form of identification and the man got angry with the employee. The man was eventually kicked out of the establishment.

Video footage shows the alleged man came back later in the day, parked outside the business and began smashing the windows of the establishment with a baseball bat.