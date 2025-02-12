WATCH: Video shows pickup truck on fire on westbound I-595

Chopper6 video captured a car on fire on westbound Interstate 595 in Broward County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Aerial images show what appears to be a white pickup burning in the left shoulder lane as fire crews work to extinguish flames.
Eventually, crews manage to put out the fire. Smoke floats into the air and the pickup is left charred and gutted, video shows.
NBC6 is working to learn more about the fire, including the cause and whether anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.