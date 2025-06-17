WATCH: Video shows vehicle crashing into tire shop in Miami

Surveillance video captured the moment when a car crashed into a tire shop on Tuesday in Miami after being struck by a van.

The incident happened at Balado National Tires at 1633 NW 27th Ave.

In the surveillance video, the car appeared to be changing lanes when it was struck by a van. The car then lost control and crashed into the shop.

Another video from inside the store, showed a man sitting in a chair and jumping out of his seat as the car crashed into the store.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.