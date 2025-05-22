WATCH: Volusia County sheriff confronts man who allegedly sent him death threat

In a moment caught on video, the Volusia County sheriff confronted a man who allegedly sent him death threats from across the country once he was brought to Florida to face justice.

Matthew Moulton, 45, of Walla Walla, Washington, was arrested after he sent Sheriff Mike Chitwood an e-mail on March 20 at around 5:24 a.m., according to arrest reports.

In the lengthy letter, Moulton allegedly wrote: "I'm going to have to threaten you with death. It's coming. There's nothing you can do to stop it."

That same day, officers in the state showed up to Moulton's home where they asked him about the threat, arrest reports state. He said he "believed the threats to be satirical and artistic and designed within the parameters of the First Amendment."

Authorities said there was probable cause to charge Moulton with written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily injury, which is a felony in Florida.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on March 31. He was taken into custody in Florida on May 21.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office shared a video on Facebook that showed Moulton being escorted down the airport escalator. Chitwood was waiting for him at the bottom.

"Matthew, I'm Sheriff Chitwood. I'm the guy you want to kill, and there's nothing I can do about it," the sheriff said. "Challenge accepted... You do know in Florida, a written threat to kill is a felony."

Moulton mentioned God and Bible verses, which he also referenced frequently in his alleged e-mail to the sheriff.

Chitwood went on: "Just so you know, I'm the one who made sure you came back, and I hope you enjoy your stay at the Branch jail. I will also tell you that you will not see Mickey Mouse on this trip, and you have to reimburse us for your flight here and for your stay at the county jail."

At one point, the sheriff asked Moulton why he wouldn't look him in the eye and tell him why he wanted him dead.

"I am a Christian," Moulton started.

"So am I," the sheriff replied.

"You are not a Christian," Moulton said, "...because in Corinthians it says bondsmen are not Christian!"

He also accused the sheriff of violating his federal rights.

Moulton was expected in court on Thursday.