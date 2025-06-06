WATCH: Multiple yachts catch fire in Sunny Isles Beach

Multiple vessels caught fire in Sunny Isles Beach early Friday, and crews are working to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was reported before 6 a.m. behind the condominiums at 400 Sunny Isles Boulevard.

Video showed one yacht on the water consumed by orange flames, sending thick smoke into the air. It appeared that other docked boats were also ablaze, but exactly how many was not immediately clear.

NBC6 is working to learn what may have caused the blaze, and if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.