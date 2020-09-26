Fort Lauderdale

Water Advisory in Effect for New River Following Sewer Main Break in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

A portion of downtown Fort Lauderdale is currently under a waterway advisory after crews responded to a sewer main break Saturday afternoon.

According to the City of Fort Lauderdale, the 16-inch sewer main broke in the vicinity of southwest 1st Avenue and 2nd Street. Officials say a valve was located and turned off in order to stop the flow of waste from the pipe.

Southwest 2nd Street has been closed, between southwest 1st and 3rd Avenue, in order for repairs.

City officials have issued a water advisory for portions of the New River as a result of the break. The boundaries of the advisory include northern and southern edges of the New River, Andrews Avenue and southwest 4th Avenue.

Swimming, fishing, jet skiing, paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing or engaging in any water-related activities should be avoided within the area.

