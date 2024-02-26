Miami Lakes

Water main break causes major flooding on Miami Lakes streets

Officials said a contractor broke the main running along Northwest 67th Avenue south of Main Street

Crews were working to repair a water main break that left major flooding on some Miami Lakes streets Monday.

Officials said a contractor broke the main running along Northwest 67th Avenue south of Main Street.

Miami-Dade Police said a driver ended up driving into an open manhole as a result.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed the vehicle slightly tipped and partially submerged in the water.

No injuries were reported.

Northwest 67th Avenue was closed from Eagle Nest to New Barn as a result of the flooding.

This past Thursday, the same stretch of road was closed due to a gas leak.

