Water main break causes major flooding on Miami Lakes streets

Crews were working to repair a water main break that left major flooding on some Miami Lakes streets Monday.

Officials said a contractor broke the main running along Northwest 67th Avenue south of Main Street.

Miami-Dade Police said a driver ended up driving into an open manhole as a result.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed the vehicle slightly tipped and partially submerged in the water.

No injuries were reported.

Northwest 67th Avenue was closed from Eagle Nest to New Barn as a result of the flooding.

This past Thursday, the same stretch of road was closed due to a gas leak.

Update as of 7 p.m. ET: Repairs to the impacted area is complete and southbound traffic is now open. Northbound traffic is expected to open up around 8 p.m. following cleanup.



We thank you for your patience in this matter! https://t.co/1ygirDlozq — Miami Lakes, FL (@MiamiLakesNews) February 23, 2024

